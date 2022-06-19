2,824 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,824 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG stock traded down $7.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.67. The stock had a trading volume of 13,623,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,874. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,262. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.18.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

