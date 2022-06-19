1,385 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,385 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Walmart stock opened at $118.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $324.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.83.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.
In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Walmart (Get Rating)
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walmart (WMT)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.