0xBitcoin Market Capitalization Hits $2.25 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $70,970.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001189 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 coins. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

