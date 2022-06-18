ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 95,177 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,177 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after acquiring an additional 533,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in AT&T by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3,605.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $19.38 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.48.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

