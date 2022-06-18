ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $217,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.56.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $188.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.19.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

