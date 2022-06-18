Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.50 million-$98.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.97 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.15 EPS.

Zuora stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.87. 3,140,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,864. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47. Zuora has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 52.39% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Zuora’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Zuora to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.17.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $161,939.47. Following the sale, the executive now owns 39,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,305.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 4,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $63,874.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,206 shares of company stock worth $680,044 in the last 90 days. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,948,000 after buying an additional 125,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zuora by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,395,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,892,000 after buying an additional 78,860 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zuora by 1,567.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after buying an additional 2,072,643 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Zuora by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,964,000 after buying an additional 838,243 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 910,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after buying an additional 101,743 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.