Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 26775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Specifically, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $34,883.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZETA. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $126.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 389.93% and a negative net margin of 61.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295,574 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,812,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,725,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 680.4% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 381,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

