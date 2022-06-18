Zel Tops One Day Volume of $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00306757 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00081732 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00070143 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000659 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

