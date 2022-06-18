Zebi Token (ZEBI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $742.00

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded down 30.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Zebi Token has a market cap of $80,548.34 and approximately $742.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 53.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.18 or 0.02244487 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 61% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00125285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00095227 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013922 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,208,314,780 coins and its circulating supply is 1,008,599,256 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars.

