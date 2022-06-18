ZClassic Price Tops $0.0233 on Major Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 18th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 57.5% lower against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $216,229.80 and approximately $12.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00304006 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00081959 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00069608 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003408 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

