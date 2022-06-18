Yield Guild Games (YGG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.88 Million

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 18th. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $39.22 million and approximately $14.88 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded down 35.8% against the US dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.96 or 0.02262646 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 60.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00125490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00094497 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00013989 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

