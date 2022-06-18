Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.28) price objective on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of LON:YCA opened at GBX 332.60 ($4.04) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 395.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 367.22. The company has a market cap of £609.00 million and a P/E ratio of 2.69. Yellow Cake has a 1 year low of GBX 243 ($2.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 486.80 ($5.91).

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

