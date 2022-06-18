yAxis (YAXIS) Hits Market Cap of $31,125.29

yAxis (YAXIS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. yAxis has a market cap of $31,125.29 and $219.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, yAxis has traded down 46.1% against the dollar. One yAxis coin can currently be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.53 or 0.01680972 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 58.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00134821 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00097124 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00014038 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io

