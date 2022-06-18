Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Xylem were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Xylem by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Xylem by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Xylem by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $72.91 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average is $94.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

