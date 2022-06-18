Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Trading 0.5% Higher

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.68 and last traded at $31.41. Approximately 131,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 138,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59.

Get Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 34,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.