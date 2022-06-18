X-CASH (XCASH) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $969,455.06 and approximately $1,182.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 104.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 230.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

