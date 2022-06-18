Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $455.00 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $76.43 or 0.00369648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $146,827.29 and $455.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00362356 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95% lower against the dollar and now trades at $607.31 or 0.02937102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00090889 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00012825 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

