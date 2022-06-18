WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, June 22nd

Shares of WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 22nd. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 22nd.

WKEY opened at $1.23 on Friday. WISeKey International has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on WISeKey International from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WKEY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WISeKey International by 1,093.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of WISeKey International by 115.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WISeKey International in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WISeKey International in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of WISeKey International in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the internet of things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI).

