Winfield Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Winfield Associates Inc. reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 18.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 8.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,895,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CRWD traded up $6.69 on Friday, reaching $163.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,362,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,165. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.32 and a 200-day moving average of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.47 and a beta of 1.46. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,458 shares of company stock worth $31,573,555. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

