Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 288 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Winfield Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,414 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Target by 1.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,902 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 20.1% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Target by 19.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 675.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in Target by 3.1% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,214.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $4,089,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,196,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,821 shares of company stock worth $8,497,215 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $3.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.30. 10,928,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,613,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.22. The firm has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
