Winfield Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,626,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,649 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 2,365,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,923 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,888,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,511,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,100,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,182,000 after buying an additional 268,781 shares during the period.

JMST remained flat at $$50.57 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,768. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $50.73. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.41 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

