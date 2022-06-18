Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,104 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.16.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $120.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.36 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.12. The company has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.