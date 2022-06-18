Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.37. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $9.98.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 25.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.30%.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 8,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $73,965.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $51,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,267.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. 52.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

