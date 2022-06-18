Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of WES opened at $23.22 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $758.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 80.32%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, SVP Robert W. Bourne purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.