WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Cerner accounts for approximately 2.0% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $254,636,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $185,871,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $108,658,000. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 6,666.6% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,145,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,391,000 after buying an additional 1,128,661 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $89,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerner in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CERN stock remained flat at $$94.92 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,693. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $95.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

