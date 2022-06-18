Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 1.1% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $25,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM opened at $140.65 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.97 and a 1-year high of $170.18. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.57.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.