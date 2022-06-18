Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

WRE stock opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 182.25 and a beta of 0.85. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $26.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 566.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,217,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,614,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,931,000 after buying an additional 626,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,198,000 after purchasing an additional 503,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,714,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

