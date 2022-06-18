Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.21

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $24.31, with a volume of 9806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMG. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.76.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 362.14% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $382,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

