Warburg Research Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €27.10 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €27.10 ($28.23) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($31.25) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.00) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($22.92) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($16.67) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of TEG opened at €11.57 ($12.05) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.18. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €15.13 ($15.76) and a fifty-two week high of €29.37 ($30.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.92.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

