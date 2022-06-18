Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,124 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in Walmart by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $118.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

