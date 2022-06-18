Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.197 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

NYSEARCA IGA opened at $8.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $10.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $105,000.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

