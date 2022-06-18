Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) PT Lowered to $41.00 at Truist Financial

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VNO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.57.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $48.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 326.16%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.