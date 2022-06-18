Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $125.85

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 125.85 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 131 ($1.59), with a volume of 8718125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.20 ($1.60).

VMUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.16) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.43) to GBX 180 ($2.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.43) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 226.44 ($2.75).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 155.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 172.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.03%.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

