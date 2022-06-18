VINchain (VIN) Market Cap Achieves $891,556.43

VINchain (VIN) traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last week, VINchain has traded down 53.3% against the US dollar. One VINchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. VINchain has a market capitalization of $891,556.43 and $106,325.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005601 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,865.61 or 0.99891700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00119947 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

