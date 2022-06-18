Viacoin Trading Down 77.1% Over Last Week (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 68.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 18th. Viacoin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $29,362.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 77.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000282 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003809 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00028151 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00238031 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000899 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

