VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Shares Bought by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) by 170.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,590 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in VersaBank were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in VersaBank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of VersaBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VersaBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 535,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 35,150 shares during the period. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBNK traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81. VersaBank has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. VersaBank’s payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

