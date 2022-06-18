Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.82. 2,408,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,682. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.61.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 2,144 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $370,526.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,092,081.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $103,787.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,489.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,511 shares of company stock worth $31,676,373. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 76,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 141,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,613 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 55.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

