Verasity (VRA) Hits One Day Volume of $7.35 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $24.08 million and $7.35 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000912 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000306 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.