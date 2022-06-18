Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$505.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.96 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of VRA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. 5,829,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,273. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $146.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

