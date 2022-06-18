Venus (XVS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.10 Million

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, Venus has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a market cap of $47.54 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can now be purchased for about $3.91 or 0.00020550 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,032.46 or 1.00133838 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00030836 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001483 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

