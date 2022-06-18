Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the May 15th total of 17,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAQC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 4,246.6% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $165,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 144.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Vector Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.