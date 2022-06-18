VeChain Price Hits $0.0215 (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One VeChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. VeChain has a total market cap of $1.56 billion and $126.51 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VeChain has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000071 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00013717 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

