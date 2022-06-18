Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.2% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $183.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

