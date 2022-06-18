Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,715,293 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $402,283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $325,310,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $337.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

