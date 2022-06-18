Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Lifted by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $35,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.