Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 155,568 shares.The stock last traded at $162.55 and had previously closed at $169.57.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.99 and its 200-day moving average is $187.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $561,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,976,000 after acquiring an additional 51,744 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

