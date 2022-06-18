Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.55 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $91.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

