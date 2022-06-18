Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,236 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.8% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $28,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.58.

