Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Position Boosted by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 8.2% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $18,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $128.63 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.69 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.66.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

