Vale (NYSE:VALE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VALE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vale from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.95.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of VALE stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96. Vale has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Vale by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.